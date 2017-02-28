Two arrested after “mass chaos” ensues over $20, Girl Scout cookies

A fight between a family and a woman overseeing a Girl Scout stand started over $20 and the group’s famous cookies. It ended in a mess, and two arrests.
Bay News 9 reports Daniel Kennedy, 18, of Bunnell, and his 16-year-old brother approached the Girl Scout stand outside a Wal-Mart around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
A confrontation between the boys’ mother and one of the stand-runners ensued over an allegation that the stand-runner’s daughter owed Kennedy’s mother $20, according to Bay News 9. When the stand-runner denied to pay the woman, she asked for payment in cookies. Again, the stand-runner denied.
The brothers, according to witness reports, knocked over the table along with boxes of cookies before they “got physical” with the stand-runner, her husband and their son — who walked out of the store in time to see the altercation, Bay News 9 reports.
The mother of the brothers told deputies that they confronted the Girl Scout leaders “over money that was possibly stolen several months prior by one of the other Girl Scouts,” Bay News 9 reported, citing a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office report. She went on to say she was “experiencing financial hardships.”
A deputy described the scene outside Wal-Mart as “mass chaos” between the overturned table and “multiple boxes of Girl Scout cookies strewn all over the sidewalk” and several people were “frantic,” according to Bay News 9.
The mother told officials her sons got upset and knocked cookies off the table, but she said they apologized and picked them up, Bay News 9 reports. A deputy’s report stated that “video surveillance and the scene itself makes no indication that those actions of remorse or apology took place,” according to Bay News 9.
Daniel Kennedy was arrested and charged with three counts of simple battery and one count of disorderly conduct, according to Bay News 9. His brother, whose name wasn’t released because he is a minor, was charged with one count of simple battery and one count of disorderly conduct.
Both were taken to the Flagler County Inmate Facility, but the 16-year-old was released to his mother. He is scheduled to appear in court March 10, Bay News 9 reports.
