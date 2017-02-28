Rubio forced out of Tampa office following regular protests

Senator Marco Rubio is being kicked out of his Tampa office building as a result of weekly protests, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Demonstrators have been meeting in front of Rubio’s 5201 Kennedy Blvd. office on a weekly basis to protest various items on President Donald Trump’s agenda. Rubio has been a tenant since February 2014, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
On Feb. 1, the owner of the Bridgeport Center, the Kennedy Boulevard building that currently holds Rubio’s Tampa office, notified the Senator’s office they would not renew their lease, citing disruptive rallies and expenses for the company, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Barricades and security guards have been placed in front of the Bridgeport Center by management in efforts to keep demonstrators off the property, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
“A professional office building is not a place for that,” Jude Williams, president of America’s Capital Partners, told the Tampa Bay Times. “I understand their cause, but at the end of the day it was a security concern for us.”
The Tampa Bay Times reports Rubio’s staff needs to leave their suite by Friday, however they do not have a new location set.
“We are actively looking for new office space, and our goal is to remain accessible and continue providing prompt and efficient service to all Floridians,” the Tampa Bay Times reports Rubio spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said in an email statement Tuesday. “Until we find a permanent new home in the Tampa Bay area, we will have a representative from our Tampa Bay office available to assist constituents on a daily basis and reachable at 1-866-630-7106.”
Indivisible Tampa co-founder Michael Broache told the Tampa Bay Times that demonstrators never intended for Rubio to be kicked out of the building.
“Our intention is to make sure the senator hears our voices and acknowledges the concerns of his constituents,” Broache told the newspaper.
