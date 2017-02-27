Former President George W. Bush holds book signing in Tampa

Former President George W. Bush signed books for an estimated thousands of people at MacDill Air Force Base on Monday.
The 43rd President of the United States signed copies of his book, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” at the Tampa Air Force base, according to Bay News 9.
Four of the 66 servicemen and women who have served their country since 9/11 featured in the collection of oil painting portraits created by Bush are from the Tampa Bay-area, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“I think it’s amazing,” wounded veteran BT Urruela told Bay News 9. “For him to take the time to paint each one of these wounded veterans under his command is just incredible.”
The television station estimated nearly 2,000 people stood in line for an autographed copy of his book, and for a chance to meet the man who once led the nation.
Profits from the book will be donated to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, which focuses on helping post-9/11 veterans and their families, according to Bay News 9.
