Manatees could go from ‘endangered’ to ‘threatened’ soon, report says

With manatee populations appearing to be on the rise, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has a question before them: whether or not to “downlist” the manatee from endangered to threatened species, according to CNN.
The FSW proposed the reclassification of the West Indian manatee — of which the Florida manatee is a subspecies — last year, according to CNN. They’re expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.
CNN’s story comes on the heels of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s announcement that a survey found 3,488 manatees on the east coast and 3,132 on the west coast, according to the Associated Press.
“The Service proposes that the West Indian manatee no longer falls within the (Endangered Species Act’s) definition of endangered and should be reclassified,” according to a 2016 release from FWS.
For the third consecutive year, spotters counted more than 6,000 manatees in Florida’s waters, CNN reports. Current population estimates are 6,350 manatees in the southeastern continental United States with more than 500 near Puerto Rico, according to the proposed rule document.
“These numbers reflect a very low percentage chance of this animal going extinct in the next 100 years,” a summary of the document reads.
Last year, nearly 4,000 people weighed in for public comment on the topic, mostly appearing to oppose the downlisting, according to CNN.
The difference is this: the ESA defines an endangered species as one currently in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range, and a threatened species as one that is likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.
But members of the Save the Manatee Club say downlisting the manatee would be premature. Just one of several reasons they list is a rollback in protections they say would come with the downlisting.
“Proposed legislation would allow changes to Florida’s Manatee Sanctuary Act that would reduce the FWC’s ability to proactively protect manatees,” according to a summary of why the club opposes the downlisting.
But, Christina A. Martin of the Pacific Legal Foundation told the Orlando Sentinel in March 2016 that there are “many layers of regulation protect Florida waters, including local, state, and federal regulations. The vast majority of these regulations will be unaffected by changing the manatee’s status under the ESA.”
“Should we decide reclassification is warranted, there would be no changes in protections,” Chuck Underwood, a public information officer for the US Fish & Wildlife Service office in Jacksonville told CNN. “All existing protections remain in place and enforceable and additional protections, if needed, could be implemented. The species would remain protected under both the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.”
