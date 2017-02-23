2 teens killed, man injured in northeast Florida crash

Authorities say two teenagers are dead following a crash in northeast Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Nissan Sentra apparently overcorrected after veering into the shoulder and was hit by a passing vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Troopers say 16-year-old driver Kay Stanley Deraway IV and 15-year-old passenger Travis Lighthall died at the scene near Yulee. The driver of the other vehicle — 76-year-old Stuart Henry Savedoff was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville with serious injuries.
An investigation is continuing.
