Suspect who exchanged gunfire with deputies now barricaded in home

An unnamed suspect is barricaded in a Polk County home and exchanged fire with law enforcement Wednesday afternoon, according to Bay News 9.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is on scene of the call, according to WTSP.
No deputies were injured during the incident near Sunset Circle in Lake Alfred, Bay News 9 reports.
Authorities told Bay News 9 the suspect is the only person in the home.
The scene was still active as of 5:30 p.m., Bay News 9 reports.
Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a briefing at 6:30 p.m. at the Winter Haven airport, according to WTSP.
