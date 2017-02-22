School bus with students on board struck after vehicle hydroplaned

Wet roads after periodic rainfall Wednesday caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
A Lee County school bus with 16 students on board was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 2:33 p.m., a 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by a 47-year-old Fort Myers man, was headed west in the outside lane of College Parkway near the intersection of Riverwalk Park Boulevard when the vehicle hydroplaned, according to FHP.
The school bus was stopped at a red light in the outside lane of College Parkway at the same intersection as the Ranger drove up behind it.
The driver of the Ranger tried to miss the bus by swerving left, but struck the rear left side, forcing the Ranger to go into the center lane where it struck a 2012 Nissan Juke, according to FHP.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The driver of the Ford Ranger was charged with careless driving.
