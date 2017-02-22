Second body and wreckage of Cedar Key-bound plane recovered

The wreckage of missing plane bound for Cedar Key and the body of a second passenger have been found, with devastating results.
According to Bay News 9, the body of 60-year-old Hue Singletary was found inside the Cherokee Piper single-engine plane, found in 10 to 12 feet of water seven miles off the coast of Cedar Key late Sunday. The plane will be taken to Jacksonville for a crash investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Singletary was the fiancee of 65-year-old pilot Jasper Jerrels. The third passenger on board was Jerrels’ 17-year-old son Dylan.
On Feb. 12, the single-engine plane was reported missing after taking off from Brooksville and never reaching its destination 88 miles away. According to Bay News 9, the three were off to Cedar Key for lunch and didn’t file a flight plan. The flight had last radar contact seven miles south of Cedar Key.
Jerrels’ body was found on Feb. 14, and the U.S. Coast Guard announced that it would suspend the search later that day.
The 17-year-old’s body has yet to be recovered, but the Levy County Sheriff’s Office continues its search.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
