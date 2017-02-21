Florida

February 21, 2017 11:02 AM

Something chowed down on this ocean predator

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

New Smyrna Beach

A shark with a half-moon chunk chomped out of its lower half was found washed up on Florida’s east coast over the weekend.

At least two beachgoers and a Volusia County lifeguard documented the discovery after finding the dead shark in the New Smyrna Beach Inlet around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“There’s always a bigger fish,” wrote Nick Ouellette in the caption of his photo.

 

&#34;There&#39;s always a bigger fish.&#34; #blacktip #shark #notcatchandrelease #becauseitsdead #jawsjokehere

A post shared by Nick Ouellette (@actuallyonefishbluefish) on

According to My News 13, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue isn’t quite sure what had taken a bite out of the shark, but that this wasn’t a common occurrence.

Shark sightings on the east coast are common, though. Last year, shark attacks in Volusia County made up about half of all Florida’s 32 attacks, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

Slater Moore GoWhales.com/Monterey Bay Whale Watch

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lionfish research in the Florida Panhandle

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos