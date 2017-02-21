Something chowed down on this ocean predator

A shark with a half-moon chunk chomped out of its lower half was found washed up on Florida’s east coast over the weekend.
At least two beachgoers and a Volusia County lifeguard documented the discovery after finding the dead shark in the New Smyrna Beach Inlet around 10 a.m. Saturday.
“There’s always a bigger fish,” wrote Nick Ouellette in the caption of his photo.
According to My News 13, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue isn’t quite sure what had taken a bite out of the shark, but that this wasn’t a common occurrence.
Shark sightings on the east coast are common, though. Last year, shark attacks in Volusia County made up about half of all Florida’s 32 attacks, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.
