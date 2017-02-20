Florida Forest Service introduces informational mobile app

The Florida Forest Service announced Monday it has launched a new mobile app aimed at informing the public about drought, wildfire danger and wildfire activity.
The “FLBurnTools” app will provide tools for drought and wildlife information, interactive fire maps, burning authorization requests, smoke dispersion models, and spot weather forecasts, according to the release.
Prescribed burn practitioners can use the “FLBurnTools” app to plan and submit authorization requests, the release stated.
“By providing Floridians with better access to the latest wildfire information, we can help protect people, wildlife and property,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam in a press release. “Residents can now see real-time conditions in their area and take the appropriate safety precautions.”
The “FLBurnTools” app is available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
