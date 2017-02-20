Fallen Orlando officer’s son gets ‘one of the best gifts’ he’s ever received in memory of his mother

The son of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was shot and killed while on duty Jan. 9, received a heartwarming reminder of his mother Monday.
Johnny Brinson, Clayton’s son, was given a stuffed bear made from his mother’s uniform. The bear features her badge on its right arm, and a personalized badge with her name sewn on the front, according to WKMG ClickOrlando, a local television news station.
"Out of all the gifts I've gotten, this is one of the best I've received," Brinson said. "I always hugged her in her uniform, even before she went to work and when she was on duty. We were that close, we talked every day, every hour. Seeing this patch, feeling it again, I thought I'd never be able to feel it. It's amazing. I’m very thankful for it."
Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a video posted to the Orlando Police Twitter account he was “overcome with joy” when he heard about the bear and the support that came along with it.
The bear was given to Clayton’s family by Blue Line Bears, an organization started by 14-year-old Megan O’Grady in an effort to help children of fallen officers cope with their loss, according to the organization’s website. O’Grady is the daughter of a police officer herself.
When she heard about Clayton’s death, she wanted to do something for the family. Monday, she delivered the personalized bear at the Orlando Police Department Monday morning, according to WKMG.
O’Grady will also take bears to the family of Norm Lewis, WKMG reported. The delivery was documented on the Blue Line Bears Facebook page.
The Blue Line Bear organization reaches out to departments to get information on the fallen officer and a uniform shirt to create a personalized bear. Even the buttons are turned into eyes and a nose. The bear is then given a St. Michael medal and blessed by a priest.
Lewis and Clayton all died in pursuit of accused killer Markeith Loyd. Clayton was shot and killed when she attempted to approach him at an Orlando Wal-mart parking lot, police said. Lewis died in a crash during the manhunt that ensued following Clayton’s shooting.
Loyd was indicted in two first-degree murder cases Wednesday, one for the death of Clayton and another for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments