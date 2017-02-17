Man gets life sentence for fatal shooting over money dispute

A Florida Panhandle man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man over a money dispute.
The Northwest Florida Daily News (https://goo.gl/ujO2Uv ) reports that 59-year-old Glenn David Winstead was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say witnesses saw 58-year-old Daniel Flynn leave a Crestview house with Winstead in November 2015. Flynn's body was discovered three days later on property owned by Winstead's family.
Flynn had been shot 15 times. Prosecutors say Winstead's DNA was found on the blanket covering Flynn, on a cigarette butt found near Flynn's body and in Flynn's pockets.
