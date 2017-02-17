That hissing sound from your car might not be tires losing air. May be a python.

Up north, people walking to their car at this time of year think of scraping ice off the windshield.
In South Florida? People walking to their car need to watch for 11-foot pythons.
A Davie resident found such a monster under his car on Feb. 1, according to Davie police. Unwilling to tangle with something twice his size with much better biting talents, the resident called police.
By the time officers arrived at the residence near the corner of Nova and University drives, the Reticulated Python got into the engine compartment. It took three officers to extricate the reptile.
The snake was turned over to the proper authorities.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments