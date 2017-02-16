11-year-old Florida girl remains missing

Authorities continue to search for a missing 11-year-old girl with Asperger’s Syndrome.
Hillsbourgh County Sheriff’s Col. Donna Luzcynski said deputies searched overnight for 11-year-old Jenna Irmler and efforts are continuing Thursday with K-9s and deputies in a wooded area near her home in Brandon, according to Bay News 9. Also, Luzcynski said officials are searching from the air, and a dive team has been called out to the scene. Volunteers are also assisting with the search, according to Bay News 9.
"A large area of the nearby woods and waterways are being searched," Lusczynski said. "We're asking for the public's help - for people to search their property, look in their cars, under their cars, anywhere this child may hide."
Authorities did an extensive search overnight of sex offenders in the radius around Irmler's home, according to the television station. Detectives have been with the child's family and statewide and nationwide missing child notifications have been sent out.
The girl is about 5-foot-2, has brown hair and eyes, weighs approximately 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the side, according to FDLE.
Jenna’s family said she has run off before to play in the woods but never for this long. Luscynski said her condition could make her scared or intimidated to respond to people searching for her, according to Bay News 9.
Anyone with information about Jenna or her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or call 911.
