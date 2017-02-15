Florida

President Donald Trump headed to Melbourne on Saturday

MELBOURNE President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Melbourne, according to a news release sent out by his website.

The event will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the AeroMod International Hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Doors open at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit Trump’s website.

No other information about the Brevard County visit has been released.

This will be the president’s second trip to Central Florida since he won the election in November. Trump, who was president-elect at the time, made a stop in Orlando on Dec. 16 as part of his thank-you tour.

Trump made a campaign stop at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in September.

The president was at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa earlier this month.

