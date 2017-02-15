Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing plane in the Tampa Bay area.
A plane carrying three people from Brooksville has been missing since Sunday when it didn't reach its destination in Cedar Key.
Officials identified the three people on the plane as Jasper Jarrels, his 17-year-old son, and his fiance, Hue Singletary.
Emergency crews have been searching by air and land, and in the gulf waters off Cedar Key since Sunday evening.
Monday morning crews found a small debris field where the plane was last detected on radar. On Tuesday, they found the body of a male in the same area.
Officials have not yet identified the body.
Crews have not found any other signs of the missing plane.
Officials said Hue has been a hairstylist at a Tampa salon for 16 years.
Her friends are spending this time remembering her thoughtfulness, good cooking, and connection with longtime clients.
Salon owner, Rick Padron said, "If you can think about what your best friend is like, what your mom is like, that's what Hue is to us."
"She has us over at her house and she makes feasts for us, and when it's our birthday, she makes homemade birthday cakes for us," said another friend.
The Coast Guard and partnering agencies have searched more than 50 hours for the missing people and plane
