Debris found from missing plane to Cedar Key

An aircraft seat matching a missing plane’s interior was found during the continued search for a missing aircraft with three people that had been on its way from Brooksville to Cedar Key Sunday.
The missing people — Jasper Jerrels, 65, Hue Singletary, 60, and Jerrel’s 17-year-old son Dylan — still have not been found.
At 9:06 a.m. Monday, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine unit found the seat, then search and rescue crews found a small debris field, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Flight Service Station in Gainesville reported to watch standers in St. Petersburg at 5:21 p.m. Sunday that the blue- and red-striped plane hadn’t yet arrived to Cedar Key at noon.
Their last point of contact was seven miles south of Cedar Key.
#UPDATE @USCG, @MyFWC, @Levysostar, @SheriffCitrus, continue search for 3 missing near Cedar Key, FL. Read more >> https://t.co/RNPUIm3FsF pic.twitter.com/ttTjt9ATUM— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 13, 2017
Multiple agencies are working together to find the missing plane and people, including Air Station Clearwater, Station Yankeetown, Sector St. Petersburg, Citrus County, Levy County Fire and Rescue and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue.
