She told police she had not eaten in a while, so officers cooked a meal for her.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this act of kindness from a pair of police officers for an elderly woman just might melt your heart.
Two Orlando Police officers were at a woman’s home for a welfare check when she told them she hadn’t eaten in a while, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department.
OPD did well-being check on elderly woman who said she hadn't eaten in a while. So Ofc Cruz & Recruit Ofc. Goncalves made her breakfast! pic.twitter.com/vAxhhr2OGH— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 12, 2017
The tweet posted Sunday morning shows the officers making - even cleaning up - breakfast for the woman.
