Florida

February 13, 2017 8:34 PM

She told police she had not eaten in a while, so officers cooked a meal for her.

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Orlando

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this act of kindness from a pair of police officers for an elderly woman just might melt your heart.

Two Orlando Police officers were at a woman’s home for a welfare check when she told them she hadn’t eaten in a while, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department.

The tweet posted Sunday morning shows the officers making - even cleaning up - breakfast for the woman.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081

Florida

