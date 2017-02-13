She was found sleeping on top of her BMW after a crash. Now she’s charged with DUI.

A woman faces DUI charges after she was found on top of her car with her eyes closed, crashed in a ditch in Naples.
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of a crash in the 200 block of Ridge Drive Thursday and saw a woman “on the hood of her BMW with her eyes closed,” according to an NBC 2, a Fort Myers television news station, report.
Bridgette A. Potin-Novak, 55, told officials she “swerved to avoid a rabbit in the road and lost control,” crashing into a driveway. She also denied having alcohol, but said she was tired from “being up since 5 a.m.” and took a prescription for a benzodiazepine, NBC 2 reported. DUI tests were conducted.
Potin-Novak was arrested and charged with DUI for at least her third violation within 10 years, a felony, and DUI property damage, a misdemeanor, according to jail records. Records show several DUI arrests in 2009 and one in 2013.
Deputies reported Potin-Novak’s words were slurred, she had difficulty keeping her balance and dumped out the contents of her purse, NBC 2 reported.
The impact from the crash broke off bricks from concrete and damaged landscaping, causing more than $1,000 of damage to the property, according to NBC 2.
The property’s owner told NBC 2, he “couldn't figure out how someone could have been going fast down this road.” He went on to say there was a stop sign less than 20 feet from where Potin-Novak would have driven off.
