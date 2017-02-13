Authorities searching for missing small plane

A plane carrying three people from Brooksville is being sought after not reaching its destination Sunday.
Coast Guard crews and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are searching in the Gulf of Mexico for single engine aircraft that was scheduled to land in Cedar Key Sunday around noon.
The flight was supposed to cover just 88 miles from Brooksville to Cedar Key. Authorities said the flight last had radar contact about seven miles south of its destination.
Since last night, emergency crews have been searching by air and land, and in the gulf waters off Cedar Key.
Officials said the search will continue Monday morning as a Coast Guard helicopter crew from Clearwater joins in the search.
