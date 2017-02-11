Teen guilty in killing over mom's stolen rifle

A second Miami teen has been convicted in the slaying of a man he believed had stolen his mother's rifle.
The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/Mb281T) reports that a jury found the now-18-year-old man guilty of murder Friday. He faces a possible life sentence.
Authorities say 24-year-old Lonnie Reese was gunned down in broad daylight in September 2014. Investigators say the teen and his younger brother, ages 16 and 15 at the time, followed Reese from a store in Miami's Brownsville neighborhood because they believed he had stolen their mother's AK-47 from her car.
A witness testified that the younger brother spurred the older brother to kill Reese, but Florida law allows for the younger brother to also be charged in the slaying. The younger brother was convicted last year and sentenced to 30 years.
