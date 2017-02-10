Highway Patrol: SUV backs over, kills child

Authorities say an Illinois boy is dead after his father accidentally backed over him with an SUV in central Florida.
Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/0zmIGB ) reports that the Hampshire, Illinois, family had been at CW Willis Family Farms in Vero Beach Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Anthony Surma was backing up in the SUV and didn't see 3-year-old Enzo Surma. The boy was airlifted to a Fort Pierce hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments