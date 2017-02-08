Man wakes up trapped in garbage truck

Tampa firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck early Wednesday.
The man had been sleeping in a dumpster as its contents were loaded onto the the truck Wednesday morning.
According to Bay News 9, the driver heard someone yelling, so he pulled over to a parking lot on Dale Mabry Highway and Hillsborough Avenue and called law enforcement.
TAMPA FIRE RESCUING MAN STUCK INSIDE GARBAGE TRUCK AT HILLSBOROUGH AVE. AND DALE MABRY. https://t.co/9WA6zYpJjw— Bay News 9 (@BN9) February 8, 2017
After an hour, the man was rescued and taken to a hospital.
The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
DEVELOPING: person was sleeping in dumpster and deposited into truck when dumpster was emptied, scene is active, per @TampaPD— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 8, 2017
