Florida

February 8, 2017 7:26 AM

Man wakes up trapped in garbage truck

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Tampa

Tampa firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck early Wednesday.

The man had been sleeping in a dumpster as its contents were loaded onto the the truck Wednesday morning.

According to Bay News 9, the driver heard someone yelling, so he pulled over to a parking lot on Dale Mabry Highway and Hillsborough Avenue and called law enforcement.

After an hour, the man was rescued and taken to a hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos