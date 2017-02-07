Police chief issues memo after restaurant owner says employees spit in cops’ food

A Jacksonville Beach Police department is warning its officers that employees at a local restaurant are allegedly spitting in officers food, according to a report by Jacksonville television station FirstCoast News.
The warning was issued in a memo, where the chief of police “warned to his staff that eating at Cruisers Grill, located at 317 23rd Ave. S., may be hazardous to their health,” FirstCoast News reported.
The memo, included in a group of documents published with the FirstCoast News story, does not issue an order prohibiting officers from going to the restaurant but encourages them to “use caution for health and safety reasons” if they choose to eat there.
The owner’s comment came after officers were sent to the restaurant Monday morning to respond to an alarm. When they arrived, the business’s owner said he accidentally set off the alarm. The owner then asked to speak to the officers and led them into the restaurant’s office, according to a Jacksonville Beach Police incident report included in the published documents.
There, the owner confronted officers about a traffic citation he received for expired registration that he though should have been a warning. He went on to accuse the officer who gave it to him of being a “bully,” not caring “who he was” and “shoving a flashlight in his face,” according to the report.
As the officers prepared to leave, unable to resolve his complaint, the owner said, “I have been made aware for quite some time now that some of my employees have been spitting in officers’ food and now I know why, because you all are bullies,” according to the report.
In a report, the officer who issued the citation noted his flashlight is about 5 inches long and said he did not shove the flashlight in the driver’s face but used it to light the inside of the car for safety reasons.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments