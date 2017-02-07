Florida

February 7, 2017 3:46 PM

Missing child alert issued for Fort Lauderdale toddler

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert on Tuesday afternoon for a Fort Lauderdale toddler.

Two-year-old Bryce Bryan was last seen in the 1500 block of Northwest Third Court in Fort Lauderdale. He might be with Nikitrius Davis, a 21-year-old 5-11, 130-pound woman.

They might be in a 2013 black Hyundai Elantra with the Florida license plate ELXS29.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5465, FDLE at 888-356-4774 or go to the FDLE website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

