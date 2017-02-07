Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Miami-Dade Fire Department's Venom One responded to reports of a large python in Southwest Miami-Dade on Feb. 6, 2017.
Miami-Dade Fire Department

Florida

Albino gator named Pearl becomes an online sensation

An albino alligator with all-white skin has become the star attraction at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Park officials said the alligator, named Pearl, has become the star attraction at the 110-acre preserve and pictures of the unusually-colored gator have gone viral on social media.

Florida

Endangered right whale rescued from fishing rope off Florida's coast

A whale survey aircraft found the whale, named "Ruffian," about 20 miles east of Cumberland Island. The whale was entangled with heavy fishing rope through his mouth. Rescuers got to him just before dark and attached a tracking buoy. The rescuers returned the next day and successfully freed Ruffian. Ruffian had been carrying more than 450 feet of commercial fishing rope and a 135-lb. trap/pot.

Florida

Florida killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

Lauderhill, Florida, police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.

Florida

Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

Miami-Dade Police blocked off NW 32nd Avenue from NW 62nd St and several blocks south after shots were fired during the MLK Holiday near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Liberty City.

Editor's Choice Videos