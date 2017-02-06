3 shot and killed, and neighbors told to stay inside their homes

Three people were shot and killed in Jupiter in northern Palm Beach County, according to reports early Monday.
Police urged residents in the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to stay inside their homes as they searched for the killer, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Early Monday, police cleared the area and indicated a suspect is not nearby, according to WPTV.
Update: People are no longer being advised to stay inside, police say they cleared area, no suspect nearby @WPTV pic.twitter.com/YxBXzSiwuR— Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 6, 2017
Authorities were called to the street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots in the area, WPEC reported. The crime scene is near Jupiter Christian School.
Jupiter police said they have no description of a suspect and have no released the identity of the victims.
“Very unusual for this quiet community,” CBS12 reporter Kristen Chapman said on Twitter.
Comments