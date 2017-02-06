Police: 13-year-old injured during Super Bowl party shooting

Police say a 13-year-old boy is recovering after shooting broke out during a Super Bowl Party at a Miami Gardens home.
Investigators offered few details Sunday night but the child's mother told local news outlets that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. while adults and children were playing dominoes and watching the football game in the yard.
Nikisa Smith says her son was taken to the hospital but is doing "OK." She says her other children and guests "had to run for their life" when the shooting started.
Several nearby cars were riddled with bullet holes. No one else was injured.
Smith said it's not the first time her house has been shot at and believes it may stem from a fight her 17-year-old son had over a year ago.
