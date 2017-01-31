Florida

January 31, 2017 1:46 PM

Assistant principal at Miami Beach school downloaded child porn, feds say

By Charles Rabin

An assistant principal at a Miami Beach elementary school was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of downloading child pornography from the internet.

Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center assistant principal Don Clippinger into custody at his Miami Shores area home early Tuesday.

His initial appearance in court is expected to be Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Public Schools communications director Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said school officials are aware of the arrest and are working toward removing the 23-year teaching veteran from his post.

”The accusations made against this employee are disgraceful and reprehensible, and constitute conduct unbecoming a school district employee,” she said.. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools has initiated procedures for the immediate termination of this individual from any and all employment with the school district.”

