A sheriff’s deputy is accused of helping an identity thief get what he needed

1:22 Albino gator named Pearl becomes an online sensation Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

0:26 Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case