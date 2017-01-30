Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

A whale survey aircraft found the whale, named "Ruffian," about 20 miles east of Cumberland Island. The whale was entangled with heavy fishing rope through his mouth. Rescuers got to him just before dark and attached a tracking buoy. The rescuers returned the next day and successfully freed Ruffian. Ruffian had been carrying more than 450 feet of commercial fishing rope and a 135-lb. trap/pot.