Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

Esteban Santiago, indicted on murder charges in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, is transported to federal court for his arraignment on Monday, January 30, 2017.

Florida

Endangered right whale rescued from fishing rope off Florida's coast

A whale survey aircraft found the whale, named "Ruffian," about 20 miles east of Cumberland Island. The whale was entangled with heavy fishing rope through his mouth. Rescuers got to him just before dark and attached a tracking buoy. The rescuers returned the next day and successfully freed Ruffian. Ruffian had been carrying more than 450 feet of commercial fishing rope and a 135-lb. trap/pot.

Florida

Florida killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

Lauderhill, Florida, police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.

Florida

Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

Miami-Dade Police blocked off NW 32nd Avenue from NW 62nd St and several blocks south after shots were fired during the MLK Holiday near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Liberty City.

Florida

Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

A Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.

