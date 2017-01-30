Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

A whale survey aircraft found the whale, named "Ruffian," about 20 miles east of Cumberland Island. The whale was entangled with heavy fishing rope through his mouth. Rescuers got to him just before dark and attached a tracking buoy. The rescuers returned the next day and successfully freed Ruffian. Ruffian had been carrying more than 450 feet of commercial fishing rope and a 135-lb. trap/pot.
Lauderhill, Florida, police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.
A Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.