Ex-Tampa Bay Rays player and family involved in fiery car crash

Saturday’s fiery crash in west Miami-Dade involving a stolen police cruiser injured the family of an Atlanta Braves player from Miami.
G. Holmes Braddock High graduate and Atlanta utility infielder Sean Rodriguez T-boned the stolen police cruiser when it careened off a Honda Civic and across Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) around 99th Street. Giselle Rodriguez and the Rodriguezes’ children, ages 2 and 8, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious, but stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police. Rodriguez, who formerly played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, and 62-year-old Honda driver Marcus Rodriguez were treated at the scene.
WSVN reported that Giselle Rodriguez was in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center Sunday and both children were in serious but stable condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
The man in the police cruiser, who had stolen an officer's car while she investigated another incident nearby, died at the scene.
