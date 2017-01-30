Florida

January 30, 2017 11:41 AM

Ex-Tampa Bay Rays player and family involved in fiery car crash

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Saturday’s fiery crash in west Miami-Dade involving a stolen police cruiser injured the family of an Atlanta Braves player from Miami.

G. Holmes Braddock High graduate and Atlanta utility infielder Sean Rodriguez T-boned the stolen police cruiser when it careened off a Honda Civic and across Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) around 99th Street. Giselle Rodriguez and the Rodriguezes’ children, ages 2 and 8, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious, but stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police. Rodriguez, who formerly played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, and 62-year-old Honda driver Marcus Rodriguez were treated at the scene.

WSVN reported that Giselle Rodriguez was in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center Sunday and both children were in serious but stable condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

Video shows the moments after an allegedly stolen police cruiser slammed into a SUV carrying a family in southwest Miami-Dade on Jan. 28, 2017.

Thomas Williams. Via Instagram @TomJonWill152

The man in the police cruiser, who had stolen an officer's car while she investigated another incident nearby, died at the scene.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Albino gator named Pearl becomes an online sensation

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos