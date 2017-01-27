An app created by Florida teen won her a trip to D.C.

A 17-year-old girl from Florida created an app to better communicate with her sister, and her work is taking her to Washington.
Using HTML, Victoria Rios of Pinecrest designed an app to make learning sign language easy, reports Miami’s Local 10 News. The app teaches users the sign language alphabet and colors.
When the time came to enter the Congressional App Challenge, Rios told Local 10 News making the sign language-themed educational app crossed her mind.
It turned out to be a winning idea. Now, the South Florida teen has the opportunity to present the app she created and coded herself — with the help of a teacher — to Congress in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen presented Rios with her award, according to Local 10 News.
“They looked at Vicki’s app and each of the three judges gave her a 10,” Ros-Lehtinen told Local 10 News.
