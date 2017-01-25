Cops find a driver passed out with syringe in arm. He escaped

A Florida Keys drug suspect was found passed out behind the wheel of his car with a syringe in his arm, but got away once he arrived at the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
William Stokes, 40, of Big Coppitt Key, was unconscious at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in his car, which was still running and in gear while stopped at Second Street and Maloney Avenue.
Deputy Joshua Gordon broke the window in order to open the door and turn off the engine. Bystanders on the scene had been trying to keep the car from moving in reverse, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Monroe Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Inside the car, which reeked of marijuana, were more syringes, several rocks of crack cocaine and several small bags of white powder, Herrin said. A small dog found in the backseat was taken to the animal shelter for safekeeping.
Stokes gave deputies a false name, Will Smith, but a check of the vehicle’s registration revealed his real name.
Stokes was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center but fled from there before deputies arrived, Herrin said.
A search of the car yielded crack and powdered cocaine, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, Herrin said.
Deputies issued a warrant for Stokes’ arrest on charges of possession of several drugs and the bond on the warrant is $70,000.
Anyone who knows where Stokes is may contact the Monroe Sheriff's Office.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crime Stoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
