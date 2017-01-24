Alert issued for missing teen girl who could be headed for Orlando

An alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl reported missing out of Lake County on Tuesday, according to a Missing Children Alert.
Sarah Evans, 16, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, freckles and an anchor tattoo on her right forearm. She is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. She was wearing a purple tank top, camo pants, black flip-flops and a dark blue or black backpack, according to the release.
Evans was last seen in the area of the 2000th block of Bracknell Forest Trail in Tavares. The release states she may be headed to the Orlando area.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6200 or 911.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
