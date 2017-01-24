4-year-old shot in Hillsbourgh, officials say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a shooting involving a child.
Officials say the victim believes to be a 4-year-old.
The child has been transported to St. Joseph's Hospital. The child's condition is unknown at this time.
The shooting occurred at the Key Vista Apartments near USF. The apartment manager said it was an accidental shooting.
BREAKING: HCSO on scene what an apartment manager says was an accidental shooting of 4y/o boy - Key Vista Apts near USF @BN9 Awaiting update pic.twitter.com/o2T1i54Lhh— Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) January 24, 2017
Hillsborough deputies on scene of apparent shooting of 4-year-old https://t.co/hAZFnAeTRu pic.twitter.com/BCZr9cj9IB— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) January 24, 2017
