Florida

January 24, 2017 10:16 AM

4-year-old shot in Hillsbourgh, officials say

Hillsbourgh

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a shooting involving a child.

Officials say the victim believes to be a 4-year-old.

The child has been transported to St. Joseph's Hospital. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting occurred at the Key Vista Apartments near USF. The apartment manager said it was an accidental shooting.

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bad storm downs trees, damages homes in Miami area

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos