Florida sheriff cited for speeding after he asked for ticket

A Florida county sheriff reportedly “insisted” to be given a ticket after he was caught speeding, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported.
Volusia County’s new Sheriff Mike Chitwood, was clocked going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the report. He was given a $281 citation, and told the News Journal he has already paid it.
This all one day after the county reportedly reached a $200,000 settlement in a lawsuit for a deputy-related crash and while the department is conducting an internal affairs investigation into a crash involving a speeding deputy, according to the News Journal.
Chitwood told the News Journal he was “wrong as could be,” especially given the circumstances, and “ordered” the deputy to write him a ticket.
However, he wasn’t issued the ticket right away. Instead, after the sergeant pulled up beside him and spoke to him, they went on their ways. Later, the sheriff called and asked for the ticket, and the deputy met with him at another location to issue the citation.
Chitwood wanted to set an example for the department, he told the News Journal.
"I shouldn't be given a professional courtesy. I'm the sheriff for Christ's sake," Chitwood told the News Journal.
