The dog wouldn’t stop barking, so cops say he stabbed her

A Sunrise man is charged with cruelty to animals after he reportedly admitted to stabbing his dog, according to a Sun Sentinel report.
Michael O'Brien, 22, allegedly stabbed his Husky, Nala, with a kitchen knife because “she wouldn’t stop barking,” the Sun Sentinel reported. He initially claimed the dog ran through a glass door.
Police launched an investigation after they received an anonymous call five days after O’Brien brought Nala to the LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital on Nov. 8, according to the Sun Sentinel.
In a Jan. 5 interview with police, a witness said that O'Brien became upset by Nala’s barking and repeatedly jabbed at the dog — who was inside a crate at his Sunrise apartment — with a knife. The next day, the dog started barking again and O’Brien repeated the action, this time cutting Nala to the point where blood “pooled on the bottom of the crate,” the Sun Sentinel reported.
O’Brien and the witness took the dog to the animal hospital where she received two blood transfusions and was resuscitated with CPR, according to the Sun Sentinel. Police told the Sun Sentinel the dog is healthy and in the custody of animal control.
O’Brien was was released Saturday after posting a bond of $2,500, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments