Slain officer’s patrol car vandalized, tweet shows

Lt. Debra Clayton’s patrol car has sat outside the Orlando Police Department headquarters in the days following her death. Now, it’s been vandalized, the department’s Twitter account shows.
The Orlando Police Department tweeted images of the patrol car with words scrawled in blue marker across the white paint.
Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/2yairat1Rq— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 20, 2017
Flowers and American flags are laid across the hood to honor the fallen officer, and according to the Orlando Sentinel, mourners have been paying their respects by leaving flowers at the vehicle while it has been on display.
Orlando police will not move the vehicle but are investigating the incident, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Clayton died Jan. 9 while confronting Markeith Loyd, a wanted murder suspect, in an Orlando Wal-Mart parking lot. Loyd was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of Clayton and his ex-girlfriend on Dec. 13.
His arrest ended a nine-day manhunt after Orlando police and Crimeline offered a $100,000 reward for information.
Orange County sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis, 35, was killed in a crash the day the manhunt began.
Loyd has since claimed officers beat him up.
The Orlando Police Twitter account posted a statement from Chief John Mina about the support the department has received from the community after an “emotional week,” about an hour before they posted pictures of the vandalized patrol car.
It has been a emotional week for OPD but our community has been supportive and we are proud to serve you. A note from @ChiefJohnMina pic.twitter.com/ei4WAqKuRa— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 20, 2017
