Florida

January 20, 2017 7:07 AM

Lauderhill police name man wanted in killing caught on surveillance video

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

A day after Lauderhill police released video showing a man be gunned down outside a restaurant, detectives say they have identified the shooter.

Gary Wallock was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Monday outside The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, 1854 NW 38th Ave. Video showed a man running toward Wallock and unloading 10 to 12 shots as Wallock's friend hovers nearby.

On Thursday, police said Trace Obrian Walker, 26, was wanted for murder.

Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then

Lauderdale Police Department
 

Walker, who is known for being armed, police said, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and skinny. His hair may be in small twists or short corn rows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or Detective Chad Williams at 954-717-4615.

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos