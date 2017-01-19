First launch of the year to blast off Friday

A rocket carrying a new missile-warning device was set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Thursday, but the launch was later scrubbed and pushed back to Friday, according to the United Launch Alliance.
Thursday’s launch was scrubbed following a delayed launch time “due to a violation of Eastern Range safety criteria,” according to a tweet from the ULA account. The new launch window is scheduled for 7:42 to 8:22 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s launch is expected to be live-streamed on the ULA website and YouTube pages.
The Atlas V rocket, standing 194-feet tall, will put the third Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-3 satellite to orbit. The satellite detects and tracks missile launches.
A 40-minute launch window was set to open at 7:46 p.m. Thursday, with a live broadcast from ULA, but during the window, a plane entered the launch range, according to News 13.
It’s the first launch of 2017 but the 33rd for Atlas V 401 launch system, with its first in 2002. It’s also the Atlas V’s 69th overall mission.
Florida Today reports the $1.2 billion mission is launching a system that will modernize and replace the Defense Support Program. The cost includes “at least 12 years of operations in orbit.”
Weather for Friday’s launch is a 70 percent “go,” according to Florida Today.
