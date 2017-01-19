Suspected cop killer says he didn’t resist arrest

Markeith Loyd appeared in his first court appearance Thursday morning wearing a medical pad over his left eye and telling the judge he did not resist arrest.
The 41-year-old Loyd told the judge he wants to defend himself and refused an offer of a public defender. He also said that someone else killed his pregant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December.
Loyd also mentioned his family did not help him evade police.
"You're locking up my family," Loyd told the judge, referring to his 27-year-old niece Lakensha Smith-Loyd.
He was transported from the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he received more than 20 hours of treatment for injuries he sustained during his arrest.
“(Officers) used force in order to get him into handcuffs,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.
During an interview with CNN on Wednesday night, Mina disclosed for the first time that surveillance video shows Loyd killing Lt. Debra Clayton execution style.
“The first shot he fired was not the fatal shot, it sent her to the ground, but instead of getting away, he came over to her, stood over her and shot her multiple times with the fatal shot that killed her,” Mina told HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield. “So we know Markeith Loyd is the scum of the earth and a cold-blooded killer.”
Pictures: Accused killer Markeith Lloyd's squatter camp in an abandoned house https://t.co/iQ8Plbc7vl pic.twitter.com/5monY3dXMq— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) January 19, 2017
Loyd was wanted for the December murder Dixon.
That’s why Lt. Clayton tried to stop Loyd in a Walmart parking lot back on Jan. 9.
Right now, Loyd is only facing charges in the December shooting, including first-degree murder with a firearm and the unlawful killing of an unborn child.
Chief Mina says charges from last week’s shooting are on the way.
“Those charges are coming, we’re just working with the state attorney’s office to make sure the case is rock solid,” Mina said. “There’s no rush, he’s not going anywhere, he’s not getting out of jail anytime soon.”
Comments