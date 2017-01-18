A preacher saw 3 kids drowning. So he and his neighbors performed a ‘miracle’

A Key West preacher and his two neighbors saved three children from drowning in an apartment complex’s swimming pool, according to police.
The Rev. Daniel John Anspach along with Diana Reshetko Rosa and her father Anatoly Reshetko jumped into action after they saw three kids — a 3-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl — jump into deep end of the pool at West Isle Club, 3333 Duck Ave., but fail to surface after a few seconds.
“All three heroes bolted to the children’s rescue,” said Alyson Crean, police spokeswoman, in a statement released Tuesday.
The children were not named nor were their parents, and their addresses weren’t released. But police praised the three adults they called “good Samaritans” for their quick thinking and action.
Anspach had just arrived home Sunday and saw the frightening scene from his second-floor balcony, Crean said. He raced to the pool and jumped in, lifting each unconscious child out of the water.
“They were not breathing,” Crean said. “Rosa and Reshetko began CPR on two of the kids and Anspach got out of the pool to begin CPR on the third.
Anspach, Rosa and Reshetko were able to revive all three children before paramedics arrived in an ambulance.
The children were all flown to Nicklaus Children's Hospital near South Miami and have all been released.
Reshetko told detectives later it was a miracle he happened to be visiting this country at the time, putting him here to help save the lives of these kids.
“If not for the quick action by these three good Samaritans, those children would not be alive today,” said Key West Police Detective Stephen Mitchell.
