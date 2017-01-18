Man accused of killing Orlando cop remains hospitalized

The man who had been subject of a nine-day-long manhunt after being accused of killing his ex-girlfriend then an Orlando police officer remains hospitalized Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Markeith Loyd, 41, was captured by law enforcement late Tuesday in an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Lescot Lane in southwest Orlando, according to police. He arrived to the jail with a swollen face and told media waiting for his arrival, “They beat me up.”
Orlando Police Chief John Mina addressed Loyd’s facial wounds and called them “minor” during a press conference Tuesday night. The fire department was treating his wounds but later took him to Orlando Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Officers guided him to a patrol vehicle and most of his head was bandaged with bloodied lips exposed. Loyd is expected to be transferred to the Orange County jail after his release, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
According to the Orange County jail website, Loyd was booked at the jail at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Charges listed include two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child.
We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017
On Dec. 13, law enforcement began searching for Loyd in connection to the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Sade Dixon. He is also accused of shooting Dixon’s brother. When a Wal-Mart shopper alerted Lt. Debra Clayton of Loyd’s presence on Jan. 9, Clayton called for backup.
They exchanged gunfire, and Clayton later died of her injuries.
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy, Norman Lewis, was also killed in one of two crashes that occured during the nine-day manhunt.
Loyd’s niece, ex-girlfriend and former coworker were arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with helping him evade law enforcement.
According to Chief Mina, Loyd was arrested using Clayton’s handcuffs.
You wore Badge #9 and we lost you on the 9th. 9 days later you were able to use your handcuffs one last time. RIP Lt Clayton pic.twitter.com/MddA3bbPdW— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017
Law enforcement said Loyd was wearing body armor and carrying two handguns, one of which had an attachment capable of shooting 100 rounds. He threw the guns to the ground, according to police, and resisted arrest.
Although over 1,400 tips came in through Crimeline, none led to the arrest of Loyd, whose capture reward was at $125,000 before his arrest, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Rather, his phone pinged his location when he made a call.
Per law enforcement source #MarkeithLoyd arrested at home off Lescot Ln in SW Orlando. Found him after phone pinged when he made call— David Harris (@DavidHarrisOS) January 18, 2017
