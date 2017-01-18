Pedestrian killed by train in Tallahassee

Officials say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train while walking along the tracks in Tallahassee.
CSX spokeswoman Kristin Seay told the Tallahassee Democrat (https://goo.gl/Kv8SkS ) that the man was hit Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesman David Northway says the man was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
CSX says the train was traveling from Bostwick, Florida, to Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The four-locomotive train had 170 empty cars.
Comments