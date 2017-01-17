Man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando cop has been captured

Markeith Loyd is in custody, Orlando Police announced Tuesday night.
Loyd was wanted in connection to the slaying of an Orlando Police officer and the December shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.
The U.S. Marshals Service had put Loyd on its 15 most wanted list and added $25,000 to the reward Tuesday.
Hours later, Orlando Police announced his capture.
We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017
At a news conference earlier Tuesday, police said Loyd may have changed his appearance and released a fuller physical description of the man wanted in connection with the slaying of Lt. Debra Clayton: Loyd is between 6 foot and 6-foot-3 inches and between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a raised scar on his left hand and may have shaved his head.
Orlando Police and Crimeline were offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Loyd, the largest reward in Crimeline history. The Marshals Service brought that up to $125,000.
U.S. Marshals turn up heat on fugitive murderer Markeith Loyd & put him on 15 Most Wanted list, add $25K to reward. Call @CrimelineFL w/tips pic.twitter.com/rt3fxqVcR2— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 17, 2017
"We are never going to give up on the search for Markeith Loyd," Police Chief John Mina said on the ninth day of the manhunt.
About 1,400 tips have come in via Crimeline, but authorities continue to search for Loyd.
"We just need that right piece of information to bring it all together, to bring him into custody," Mina said.
Mina said the key to ending the manhunt is to get help from people who investigators believe are still out there helping Loyd evade capture.
"Very frustrated because we know there are people out there that know where he is and can give us information that would lead to his arrest," the chief said.
Zarghee Mayan, the first of three people accused of helping Loyd, was arrested and charged for giving "inconsistent statements" about seeing Loyd and giving him money.
Lyle Mazin, who is Mayan's attorney, said Mayan was never trying to help Loyd elude or escape capture. Mazin said his client is entitled to a reasonable bond of less than $10,000 and will ask for that at a Wednesday hearing.
"We're talking about locking up a man because an armed person in a tactical vest and a gun asked him to give him money that he owed and then he didn't charge him for chicken," Mazin said. "And that's why he's charged with this case."
When asked if the situation was that simple, Mazin replied: "That's the sad part, it's that simple."
Mayan's bond hearing will take place Wednesday at the Orange County Courthouse.
