5 Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 18

WOMAN SUSPECTED OF 1998 KIDNAPPING OF BABY JAILED IN FLORIDA
Duval County jail records show 51-year-old Gloria Williams was booked Tuesday afternoon. Williams is being held on $500,000 bail, and faces kidnapping and other charges. Her arrest came after DNA tests helped authorities identify the 18-year-old woman who had been living with Williams in Walterboro, South Carolina, as Kamiyah Mobley.
STATE ATTORNEY WON'T PROSECUTE HOMELESS FEEDING VOLUNTEERS
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren released a statement Tuesday saying that he had already dismissed a misdemeanor trespassing charge against one volunteer and would soon dismiss the rest. Warren says he's met with Tampa city officials and attorneys for the volunteer group, and they've agreed to find a resolution.
FLORIDA FAMILY SEARCHING FOR MISSING DOG AFTER FATAL CRASH
Crystal Duncan had been taking the 2-year-old redbone coonhound to the vet Saturday. But her car suddenly veered to the left, crossed the median and three lanes of oncoming traffic before jumping the curb, hitting a palm tree and sliding into a parked car. Duncan was ejected from the car and died at the hospital. Witnesses told authorities the dog ran away.
CONGRESSMAN HELPS COUPLE WIN LEGAL BATTLE OVER SKYDIVING
James and Melanie Nipper won their appeal with the help of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was working as an attorney before being sworn into office this month. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday a lower court erred when it issued an order blocking the Nipper family from using their 290-acre farm in northern Walton County for skydiving.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM CRITICIZES MEXICAN ACTRESS KATE DEL CASTILLO FOR ORCA CAMPAIGN
Del Castillo and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a campaign Tuesday calling for the orca's release. In the videos, del Castillo says Lolita is suffering in a small tank, and she urges people to boycott marine parks. In a statement, Seaquarium General Manager Andrew Hertz said it would be "reckless and cruel" to move the "healthy and thriving" orca from its home for the last 46 years.
