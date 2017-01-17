Photos show aftermath of massacre at Orlando nightclub

The FBI agreed to let the city of Orlando release images from their investigation of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, where 49 individuals died, including Sarasota resident Eddie Sotomayor.
https://t.co/YM8Zg0Q6Af pic.twitter.com/SNYAnoQqBq— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 17, 2017
The memory of the night before the shooting started was apparent in the photos. Unfinished drinks, buckets of bottles and leftover food was still scattered eight days later. Bullet holes littered the black walls and doors, but there was no indication as to whose gun they came from.
Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard from Fort Pierce, told 911 responders that he was responsible for the attack.
All of the images and other documents released related to the Pulse investigation can be viewed at cityoforlando.net/pulserecords.
