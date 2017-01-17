Accused cop killer put on most wanted list as manhunt continues into second week

The U.S. Marshals Service has put Markeith Loyd on its 15 most wanted list and added $25,000 to the reward.
At a news conference Tuesday, Orlando Police said Loyd may have changed his appearance and released a fuller physical description of the man wanted in connection with the slaying of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton: Loyd is between 6 foot and 6-foot-3 inches and between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a raised scar on his left hand, and may have shaved his head.
Orlando Police and Crimeline are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Loyd, the largest reward in Crimeline history. The Marshals Service is adding $25,000.
“We are never going to give up on the search for Markeith Loyd,” Police Chief John Mina said on the ninth day of the manhunt.
