Florida

January 17, 2017 4:13 PM

Accused cop killer put on most wanted list as manhunt continues into second week

Bay News 9

The U.S. Marshals Service has put Markeith Loyd on its 15 most wanted list and added $25,000 to the reward.

At a news conference Tuesday, Orlando Police said Loyd may have changed his appearance and released a fuller physical description of the man wanted in connection with the slaying of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton: Loyd is between 6 foot and 6-foot-3 inches and between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a raised scar on his left hand, and may have shaved his head.

Orlando Police and Crimeline are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Loyd, the largest reward in Crimeline history. The Marshals Service is adding $25,000.

“We are never going to give up on the search for Markeith Loyd,” Police Chief John Mina said on the ninth day of the manhunt.

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos