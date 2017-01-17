Florida

January 17, 2017 9:15 AM

Firefighters to the rescue after girl gets stuck in chimney

First responders in Clearwater rescued an 8-year-old girl from a chimney Monday evening.

According to reports, the child became wedged in the chimney of a visibly vacant home around 6 p.m.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel and Clearwater Police worked to remove part of the chimney, located at 546 Woodlawn Street, and extract the child.

"It took about 30 minutes,” said Assistant Fire Chief John Klinefelter. “Obviously, it's a painstaking process. The crews had to be very diligent and cognizant of where the child was to make sure nothing they were doing was going to harm the child."

The mother of the child declined to talk on record.

Paramedics on scene said the child did not suffer any significant injuries, and no charges have been made at this time.

